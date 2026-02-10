Suniel Shetty is in talks to adapt the book Black Scorpion

Suniel Shetty has decided to undertake a new venture that may have him returning to gritty crime dramas. He is believed to be speaking with the publishers about possibly getting rights to adapt the nonfiction book called Black Scorpion: To Hell and Back into a long-form web series.
The book is about Shyam Kishore Garikapati, who was an infamous gangster in Mumbai in the late 80s and 90s. He later had transitioned into a businessman. The police called him the ‘Black Scorpion.’ Garikapati had a huge transformation after meeting the former cop Kiran Bedi in Tihar Jail. The Main Hoon Na actor has reportedly been very involved with the book and wants to do more than just get the rights and instead play the role of Shyam Kishore Ganikapati, which would be his first time to do crime dramas on the screen.
According to reports Suniel thinks the story has the potential to be a thrilling web series. What makes the story more interesting is how Garikapatil, known in the police circles as Black Scorpion, turned his life around after meeting top cop Kiran Bedi in Tihar Jail and eventually became a businessman.
Joshua, who co-wrote the script, said, “When Suniel Anna read the synopsis, he was fascinated by the arc. He decided to not only unveil the book, but also pursue the rights to adapt it into a series.”
Not only has Suniel Shetty been an actor and a producer for years, but he has also actively participated in projects as an actor (on camera) and producer (off camera). His desire to work on those types of projects stems from his interest in seeing stories that break away from traditional storytelling, and that stretch the limits of the imagination and creativity. At this time, there has been no official confirmation from Suniel Shetty’s team.