Suniel Shetty is in talks to adapt the book Black Scorpion

According to reports Suniel thinks the story has the potential to be a thrilling web series. What makes the story more interesting is how Garikapatil, known in the police circles as Black Scorpion, turned his life around after meeting top cop Kiran Bedi in Tihar Jail and eventually became a businessman.

Joshua, who co-wrote the script, said, “When Suniel Anna read the synopsis, he was fascinated by the arc. He decided to not only unveil the book, but also pursue the rights to adapt it into a series.”

Not only has Suniel Shetty been an actor and a producer for years, but he has also actively participated in projects as an actor (on camera) and producer (off camera). His desire to work on those types of projects stems from his interest in seeing stories that break away from traditional storytelling, and that stretch the limits of the imagination and creativity. At this time, there has been no official confirmation from Suniel Shetty’s team.