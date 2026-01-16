Khushi Mukherjee faces INR 100 Cr defamation case over Suryakumar Yadav claim

Actress and influencer Khushi Mukherjee is now staring down a INR 100 crore defamation case after claiming that Indian cricketer and T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav “used to message her a lot.”

Khushi Mukherjee–Suryakumar Yadav controversy explained

The remark, made casually, travelled fast and within hours, it was clipped, reposted, debated, dissected and weaponised across social media. The problem wasn’t just what was said, but who was named. Suryakumar Yadav isn’t a fringe celebrity or a reality TV contestant — he’s a national sports figure, married, heavily brand-backed, and currently one of Indian cricket’s cleanest public images. You don’t casually drop that name into gossip territory and walk away unscathed.

A Mumbai-based influencer filed a INR 100 crore defamation complaint, arguing that Khushi Mukherjee’s remarks were false, reputation-damaging, and opportunistic. The demands are public apology, legal accountability, and punitive damages big enough to scare every clout-chaser watching from the sidelines.