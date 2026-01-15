Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor sell Chandivali IT park property to a Japanese company for ₹559 crore

Veteran actor Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor, has managed to sell a commercial property located at Chandivali, Mumbai, to NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd for a total of ₹559 crore. This was done through Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited and Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited, and this was confirmed by the registration of documents related to the transaction. Reports state that this was registered on January 9, and this particular transaction is exempt from stamp duty, but a 1 percent metro cess charge of ₹5.59 lakhs was paid.

Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor’s property sale strengthens NTT’s Mumbai data centre footprint

The latest property transaction is part of a series of deals between the Kapoor family and NTT Global Data Centres. In May 2025, Jeetendra Kapoor and his family sold a piece of land located in Mumbai’s Andheri area to NTT Global Data Centres for 855 crores of rupees. The transaction was reportedly one of the most costly land sales of last year. The second transaction on Balaji IT Park was registered in May 2025 for 855 crores of rupees.