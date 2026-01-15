Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor sell Chandivali IT park property to a Japanese company for ₹559 crore

Veteran actor Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor, has managed to sell a commercial property located at Chandivali, Mumbai, to NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd for a total of ₹559 crore. This was done through Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited and Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited, and this was confirmed by the registration of documents related to the transaction. Reports state that this was registered on January 9, and this particular transaction is exempt from stamp duty, but a 1 percent metro cess charge of ₹5.59 lakhs was paid.
The latest property transaction is part of a series of deals between the Kapoor family and NTT Global Data Centres. In May 2025, Jeetendra Kapoor and his family sold a piece of land located in Mumbai’s Andheri area to NTT Global Data Centres for 855 crores of rupees. The transaction was reportedly one of the most costly land sales of last year. The second transaction on Balaji IT Park was registered in May 2025 for 855 crores of rupees.
The sale is of a ground plus ten-storied commercial property, DC-10, situated at Balaji IT Park, Chandivali, and a four-storied diesel generator set standing adjacent to it. The property contains a data centre facility and spans a built-up area of approximately 30,195 sq. meters or about 325,016 sq. feet. As per reports, Chandivali is rapidly becoming a hub with residential and commercial properties because of its convenient position between Powai, Andheri East, and Saki Naka. The region is highly accessible because of its proximity to Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, LBS Marg, and Eastern Express Highway.
Jeetendra Kapoor, along with his daughter Ektaa Kapoor, established Balaji Telefilms, production houses that changed the face of Indian television. Tusshar Kapoor, after carving his niche in Bollywood in films such as Mujhe Kuchh Kahna Hai, Golmaal, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Dirty Picture, was last spotted in Mastiii 4 along with Riteish Deshmukh & Aftab Shivdasani, and is soon expected in Welcome to the Jungle, a multi-starrer including Akshay Kumar, Sunel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon and Disha Patani, etc.
