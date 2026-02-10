Trouble in paradise? Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark breakup rumours

A host of speculation has been filling social media with the apparent news that American singer Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs have decided to end their romantic relationship. The speculation about the celebrity couple commenced as soon as fans observed that the singer and the athlete had decided to unfollow each other on Instagram, just a day after the dramatic Super Bowl celebration.
The ill-timed snub has sparked debate considering that it came immediately after Stefon’s team, the New England Patriots, was defeated by 29-13 by the Seattle Seahawks. The wide receiver was fighting hard on the field while Cardi was having fun in the stands and later on stage. Cardi B made an appearance during Bad Bunny’s historic halftime performance dancing with icons like Pedro Pascal and Karol G in La Casita.
Clues of a rift
Indicators of tension seemed to manifest even before kickoff. On Saturday, at a Fanatics party, Cardi reportedly responded briefly when queried whether she had a motivational message for her loved one. Instead of elaborating, she gave a simple "good luck" and then turned back.
The fans have also cited a cryptic message "Done" that she posted to her Instagram Stories recently, possibly pointing out that things may have reached a breaking point in their relationship.
The possible split comes at a sensitive time for the couple, who just welcomed their first child together—a baby boy—in November 2025. Stefon had even teased a possible proposal during a press conference just days before the big game, jokingly saying it was "on the agenda."
Legal pressures
Aside from the football pitch, Stefon is also having serious legal battles outside the field. The 32-year-old will appear in court on February 13, facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanour charge of assault after an alleged incident involving a former personal chef last December. Stefon has vehemently denied the charges, but the pending case is believed to have put some damper on the couple's private lives. And while neither has said anything about a possible separation, the Bodak Yellow rapper does seem pretty focused on her family and her upcoming tour. And for now, that’s quite enough from these camps—silence, actually.