Breitling and Aston Martin ignite a shared legacy

Two names born from a fascination with speed: one measured it, the other mastered it. For over a century, their stories have moved in parallel. Now, Breitling joins Aston Martin and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team in a global partnership as Official Watch Partner.

The collaboration spans the full Aston Martin universe, from the high-performance vehicles handcrafted in Gaydon and St Athan to the team’s pursuit of glory in Formula 1. This new partnership begins with the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, a watch that channels the intensity of the race.

The F1 & James Bond connect

The parallels between the two brands go back to the earliest days of the automobile. In 1907, Leon Breitling introduced the Vitesse. French for “speed,” it was the first chronograph to measure speeds up to 250 kilometers per hour. The device was so precise it was adopted by Swiss police to issue the first speeding tickets. A few years later in England, Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford were testing their hand-built vehicle in a defining race up a steep, chalky slope called Aston Hill. The car won, and the name endured.

In 1959, Aston Martin made its debut in Formula 1. That same era saw drivers Graham Hill and Jim Clark—both aircraft pilots as well as F1 competitors—wearing Breitling Navitimers. Developed in 1952 as a wrist-worn cockpit instrument for aviators, the chronograph’s circular slide rule let pilots calculate speed, time intervals, and fuel consumption. Hill and Clark carried those functions from the sky to the circuit, turning the Navitimer into a trackside essential.

By the 1960s, both marques had become symbols of style and modern engineering. Willy Breitling, the founder’s grandson, shook off the austerity of postwar watchmaking with another watch, the Top Time, a chronograph made for a new generation of speed- and style-seekers. When it appeared on Sean Connery’s wrist in Thunderball (1965) as the first Q-modified gadget watch in the James Bond franchise, it became an emblem of the era. Aston Martin ’s iconic DB5, which made its debut in Goldfinger (1964) and returned in Thunderball, did the same on four wheels. Appearing together in the same film, they captured the cultural fascination with Bond’s world, where sophistication met speed and high-tech intrigue.

“Aston Martin and Breitling have crossed paths at key moments in design and culture,” says Adrian Hallmark, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin. “The partnership is a perfect showcase of excellence, design mastery and performance, something that is integral to everything that Aston Martin puts its name to.”