Overseas Tourbillon is a new aesthetic highlighted by Titanium

Vacheron Constantin enriches its Overseas collection with a titanium tourbillon model featuring a deep red dial. A material perfectly in keeping with the sporty and elegant spirit of the collection, titanium is a marvel of robustness and lightness. Certified with the Hallmark of Geneva and equipped with the ultra-thin calibre 2160, only 5.65 mm thick, the watch features a tourbillon regulator and fits comfortably on the wrist.

A closer look at the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon

Titanium is a material that proves particularly well-suited to watchmaking requirements, notably for its robustness, lightness, and the sporty spirit it conveys. This metal is indeed 30% stronger than steel and weighs half as much. Vacheron Constantin introduced titanium in 2009 for certain components of the Overseas collection, and then, from 2019, for the Everest models developed in collaboration with photographer and explorer Cory Richards.

In 2022, a new milestone was reached with an Overseas tourbillon skeleton watch made entirely of titanium. Two years later, another titanium tourbillon model features a blue dial. The finishes of the deep red dial, characterised by a sunburst satin-brushed and a lacquered flange, highlight the model’s highly horological character, particularly its tourbillon. This same attention to aesthetics is evident in the finishing touches of the grade 5 titanium case.