Overseas Tourbillon is a new aesthetic highlighted by Titanium

Vacheron Constantin enriches its Overseas collection with a titanium tourbillon model featuring a deep red dial. A material perfectly in keeping with the sporty and elegant spirit of the collection, titanium is a marvel of robustness and lightness. Certified with the Hallmark of Geneva and equipped with the ultra-thin calibre 2160, only 5.65 mm thick, the watch features a tourbillon regulator and fits comfortably on the wrist.
Titanium is a material that proves particularly well-suited to watchmaking requirements, notably for its robustness, lightness, and the sporty spirit it conveys. This metal is indeed 30% stronger than steel and weighs half as much. Vacheron Constantin introduced titanium in 2009 for certain components of the Overseas collection, and then, from 2019, for the Everest models developed in collaboration with photographer and explorer Cory Richards.
In 2022, a new milestone was reached with an Overseas tourbillon skeleton watch made entirely of titanium. Two years later, another titanium tourbillon model features a blue dial. The finishes of the deep red dial, characterised by a sunburst satin-brushed and a lacquered flange, highlight the model’s highly horological character, particularly its tourbillon. This same attention to aesthetics is evident in the finishing touches of the grade 5 titanium case.
Thanks to its automatic tourbillon calibre 2160, with a profile of just 5.65 mm and a diameter of 31 mm, this Overseas watch is distinguished by its remarkably thin case, guaranteeing optimal comfort on the wrist. This ultra-thin movement, incorporating a tourbillon cage, features bidirectional winding, ensured by a peripheral oscillating weight with a guilloché 916/1000 gold segment, giving it optimal performance and an 80-hour power reserve. This type of construction offers a dual advantage: it provides an unobstructed view of the movement and integrates the oscillating weight at the bridges, resulting in a significant reduction in thickness. With this same focus on slimness and efficiency, the openworked tourbillon cage incorporates a peripheral drive, eliminating the need for a central pinion. This configuration ensures optimal energy transmission from the mainspring barrel to the balance wheel.
Designed to highlight the complexity of the timepiece, the movement’s finishes offer subtle plays of light on its 188 components, elegantly underscoring its sophistication. The calibre features a circular-grained mainplate, the bridges are decorated with Côtes de Genève and hand-beveled, the tourbillon shank is delicately cradled, the wheels are grained, and the screws are chamfered and polished: all details that testify to meticulous craftsmanship.
Suitable for all types of activities thanks to its lightness case and slim profile, the model comes with an integrated titanium bracelet featuring a triple-blade folding clasp equipped with a comfort-adjustment system. This system allows for a 4 mm increase in wrist circumference. To further adapt the watch’s style, two additional straps in deep red and white rubber are available. They are equipped with interchangeable grade 5 titanium folding clasp that can be changed without tools.