Hublot and legendary brand Yohji Yamamoto unite once again to redefine the art of black

The Concept

For both creators, black is not absence, it is essence. Hublot pioneered the All Black concept in 2006, where light is defined by volume and texture, beyond its color. When Yohji Yamamoto first presented the collection in Paris in 1981, the black silhouettes were seen as revolutionary, an anti-fashion statement that freed creation from decoration. At Hublot, black is sculpted through material: matte ceramics, smoked sapphire, surfaces that play with shadow. For Yohji Yamamoto, black is woven through fabric: wool, silk, cotton layered to breathe and shift. Both treat black as visible and invisible.

“For Yohji Yamamoto, black reveals what truly matters, it purifies form, letting silhouette and texture speak. At Hublot, we treat black as a living material, sculpted, layered, folded where each surface interacts differently with light. This project marks our very first collaboration on a Classic Fusion model, and together, we share the belief that luxury is not what shines, but what endures”, stated Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot.

Camouflage, reimagined in Yohji Yamamoto's language, becomes a study in movement and material. On the Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo, the pattern appears as monochrome relief, black on black, dynamic under changing light. Black is modest and arrogant at the same time affirmed Yohji Yamamoto.

The 42mm matte black ceramic case absorbs light and sculpts shadow. The black-on-black camouflage dial shifts subtly with movement, alive with contrast. The smoked sapphire caseback unveils the MHUB1110 Hublot automatic calibre and its skeletonized rotor while preserving a monochrome mystery. The strap, crafted from fabric and rubber, echoes the Japanese designer's tactile couture and Hublot's technical precision. The signature of Yohji Yamamoto is incorporated into the design of each of the 300 custom All Black boxes.