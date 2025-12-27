Vacheron Constantin launches the first fully gem-set model for the Overseas 35 mm self-winding watches

The construction

Introduced to the Overseas collection in 2023, the 35 mm diameter case is designed not only to correspond with a modern aesthetic, but also to be suitable for any situation and comfortably worn by everyone regardless of wrist size. Its versatility is underlined by the easy interchangeability of its diamond-set gold bracelet and two straps that are delivered with the watch: one in white rubber and one in shiny alligator leather. Adding a vivid splash of colour to the otherwise monochrome palette of the watch, the white gold model comes with a brilliant blue alligator-skin strap, while the pink gold model is delivered with a fuchsia-coloured alligator-skin strap. Each is secured with an 18K white gold or 18K 5N pink gold pin buckle to match the case metal; set with 62 brilliant-cut diamonds (~0.33 ct), the buckle may also be interchanged to fit another strap of the owner’s choice. As with all Overseas models, the owner needs no tool to easily and quickly change the bracelet, straps or buckle at will. Echoing the Maltese Cross motif found on the bezel the bracelets are outfitted with the easy-fit system inherent to the Overseas collection since 2016, a hidden micro-adjustment that provides the wearer with flawless comfort.