Ducati, brings its adrenaline-rich world to the wrist with the launch of Ducati Watches in India

Speed on your wrist

To bring Ducati Watches to India’s expanding base of performance-minded consumers, Ducati has appointed Titan Company Limited as its exclusive licensing partner for retail distribution, brand presence and national expansion. With Titan’s extensive network -spanning Helios, Titan World, leading multi-brand formats and a growing e-commerce footprint -the collection will enjoy deep accessibility across metros and premium retail clusters. Priced from ₹15,000 onwards, the range offers an accessible yet premium entry point into Ducati’s design-driven world of performance and precision.

The launch comes at a moment when Indian consumers are increasingly embracing premium international brands, making Ducati’s entry into the lifestyle space both timely and deeply relevant. Ducati Watches offer enthusiasts a new way to experience the brand’s distinctive engineering spirit -not just on the ride, but in everyday life. Ducati Watches mark a new chapter for the brand in India -a chapter where the Ducati spark, once confined to the machine and the track, now is made available on the wrist.