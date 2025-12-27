Ducati, brings its adrenaline-rich world to the wrist with the launch of Ducati Watches in India

This marks Ducati’s most significant lifestyle expansion in India yet, establishing a new way for enthusiasts to carry the Ducati thrill with them - every day, on their wrist. Rooted in Ducati’s core manifesto of Style. Sophistication. Performance., the collection translates the unmistakable visual and mechanical cues of Ducati motorcycles into contemporary watchmaking. From instrumentation-led dials and deep red accents to angular, aerodynamic case silhouettes and layered motorsport textures, every watch draws directly from Ducati’s world of racing. The result is a line-up that feels engineered, expressive and instantly Ducati -where the language of the track is reimagined for the wrist.
Speaking at the launch, Mr. Alessandro Cicognani, Head – Brand Licensing, Sponsorship & Sport Marketing, Ducati, said: “Ducati stands for emotion –that moment when man locks in with machine and speed finds its pulse. This watch collection carries that feeling beyond the motorcycle. It’s for every Ducati fan who wants the rush to stay with them.”
To bring Ducati Watches to India’s expanding base of performance-minded consumers, Ducati has appointed Titan Company Limited as its exclusive licensing partner for retail distribution, brand presence and national expansion. With Titan’s extensive network -spanning Helios, Titan World, leading multi-brand formats and a growing e-commerce footprint -the collection will enjoy deep accessibility across metros and premium retail clusters. Priced from ₹15,000 onwards, the range offers an accessible yet premium entry point into Ducati’s design-driven world of performance and precision.
The launch comes at a moment when Indian consumers are increasingly embracing premium international brands, making Ducati’s entry into the lifestyle space both timely and deeply relevant. Ducati Watches offer enthusiasts a new way to experience the brand’s distinctive engineering spirit -not just on the ride, but in everyday life. Ducati Watches mark a new chapter for the brand in India -a chapter where the Ducati spark, once confined to the machine and the track, now is made available on the wrist.