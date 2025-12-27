Why do the Estonians eat seven meals during the New Year?

If one is to be practical, eating 7, 9 and 12 proper meals a day would be too much for a person’s health. Thus, these meals are divided between full course and small portions. Some of the most popular items had during this time include barley porridge, boiled or roasted potatoes, rye bread, pea or beans, sausage, roasted pork, and Sauerkraut. Each of these items has symbolic meaning ranging from strength, full circle, sustenance, stability, and prosperity . Moreover, it is said to never complete the meal on the plate but leave a little to please the ancestors.

