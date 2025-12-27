Warned about going near plants at night? Let’s decode the truth or myth in it!

‘Don’t go near plants after nightfall’! Remember how often you are reminded of this statement whenever you go out alone after dark or play around as a child? While most of us get into the habit of obeying the seniors, it has definitely crossed the minds why should one not walk near the plants? Is there a specific reason why you should not come in contact with plants? Do ancient beliefs hide dark secrets about the occasion or is it pure myth? Let’s uncover the theories.
When it comes to whether you should or should not take the risk of going near plants at night, remember there are two sides to the coin. One reason for this highly popular statement is that since plants let out carbon dioxide at night and take in oxygen, going too close to plants may result in being surrounded with carbon dioxide in large quantities. But in general, this statement stands as myth and there are several reasons to it.
The carbon dioxide let out by plants at night are in such low quantities that they can never make anyone feel sick. Moreover, if this theory had any truth to it, then people would not have kept indoor plants, as even they undergo the same process. Furthermore, you may notice the rise of evening and night safaris. These forest roads are very thickly lined by trees, grasses and shrubs letting off carbon dioxide at night. If the level of the gas would have been dangerous for the humans, then after dark safaris would not have been able to thrive. And, it would have been equally dangerous for the survival of animals.
One cannot also omit the effect of growing cultural influences and folklore impact regarding the same. Often fire side stories start with a dark spirit looming over that one famous solitary ‘bargad ka pedh’. Toddlers and naughty children are also disciplined by stories of monsters or evil souls hiding in the branches of these tall trees. Up in the hills, the density of the forests, long canopies, and deep dark shadows form the perfect setting for all those ghost stories that you may have heard being conjured in thin air.
However, one of the most practical and acceptable reasons for staying away from plants and thick growth in the evenings is the growing pest and insect population which thrives in the dark. Poisonous and harmful insects, rodents, and even snakes make their way to these plants and ground foliage at night. With less light, you might step on them anytime which would affect you adversely. Moreover, with the growing habit of throwing wastes at random places, these growths are one of the most suitable man-made ‘dustbins’. With lack of light, you may step onto wastes, or trip over them causing accidents.
Hence, scientifically plants are harmless at nights but practically, you may have reasons to be away from them.