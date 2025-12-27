Warned about going near plants at night? Let’s decode the truth or myth in it!

When it comes to whether you should or should not take the risk of going near plants at night, remember there are two sides to the coin. One reason for this highly popular statement is that since plants let out carbon dioxide at night and take in oxygen, going too close to plants may result in being surrounded with carbon dioxide in large quantities. But in general, this statement stands as myth and there are several reasons to it.

The carbon dioxide let out by plants at night are in such low quantities that they can never make anyone feel sick. Moreover, if this theory had any truth to it, then people would not have kept indoor plants, as even they undergo the same process. Furthermore, you may notice the rise of evening and night safaris. These forest roads are very thickly lined by trees, grasses and shrubs letting off carbon dioxide at night. If the level of the gas would have been dangerous for the humans, then after dark safaris would not have been able to thrive. And, it would have been equally dangerous for the survival of animals.