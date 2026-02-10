Zeenat Aman reflects on how bygone era declared her a fallen women

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is often dubbed the queen of Instagram, has shared a thoughtful and sarcastic remark.

Zeenat Aman on being called a ‘fallen’ woman

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback image of a magazine cover which said that her career has fallen. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “I’m filing this magazine headline under “things that didn’t age like fine wine”, though at least they chose a charming photograph of me.”

She also took a shot at the publication behind the cover saying the one who claimed her end, didn’t exist long enough to see her rise in the era of OTT.

“I don’t think this publication is around anymore, but guess which ‘fallen’ woman still is. Anyway, take this as your Monday reminder that resilience is a virtue, and, to quote one of the youngsters on set recently, ‘haters gonna hate’”, she added.