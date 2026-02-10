Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia forgo their fees for O’Romeo

Actors Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia like to stick to their word when it comes to artistic pursuits. The actors, who will be seen in special appearances in the upcoming film O’Romeo, let go off their remuneration for the film as they found their parts to be intriguing. In fact, Vikrant did the film to keep a vow he made to director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Why did Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia forgo their fees for O’Romeo?

The film is mounted on a substantial budget of INR 75–80 crore and will need to cross the INR 100 crore mark at the box office to be declared a hit. The film ranks among the big-budget projects of Shahid Kapoor’s career and marks one of Vishal Bhardwaj’s most ambitious directorial projects to date.

Speaking about Vikrant Massey, Vishal Bhardwaj shared that Vikrant had committed to O’Romeo years ago when he was still an emerging talent. Despite becoming a major star after 12th Fail, Vikrant honoured that promise when approached again, choosing to do the role free of cost. The actor told Vishal Bhardwaj that watching Maqbool inspired him to enter the film industry and changed his life forever, making this special appearance his way of paying tribute. Vikrant shot for nearly 8–9 days, delivering a powerful performance that adds significant weight to the narrative.