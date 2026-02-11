A dream come true: Amitabh Bachchan invites his neighbour after Sunday darshan

Fans have been waiting outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu house, Jalsa, for many years during his traditional Sunday ceremony. However, the day of 8 February will be remembered by Nirmit Jesrani, a fan from next door. That is the day he got to see Amitabh Bachchan and the famous Sunday Darshan ceremony from within the actor's own house. A video of his once-in-a-lifetime experience is now circulating on the social media.
Nirmit posted on his Instagram account with the caption ‘unforgettable day’ along with an accompanying story about how he was invited to Jalsa at 5 PM and received an appointment confirmation message from Big B’s team. He started the video saying, "I finally met Amitabh Bachchan sir, the Shahenshah of Bollywood. Yakin nahi ho raha? Mujhe bhi nahi." He added that, “I was called to Jalsa at 5 pm. My appointment was fixed with sir. I got a message from his team that sir would like to meet me. We waited for sir; he came, and we saw Sunday Darshan live, with our own eyes, and that too from his house.”
Nirmit also showed a picture of Amitabh Bachchan's autograph on this post and a red shirt, which the actor specially gifted him from. Nirmit described how he and his friends attempted to touch his feet when he first arrived. But Amitabh very politely stopped them. The Pink actor was very gracious and allowed the group to take a photo together as well as individual photos with him.
Nirmit Jesrani said, “He’s so humble and down to earth, I just can’t explain. For the first time, I got the opportunity to go to his house. I still can’t believe I went to Amitabh Bachchan sir’s house and met him in person. It’s a big deal. Thank you so much, Amitabh Bachchan sir, for giving me the opportunity to meet you. Dreams do come true.”
Best wishes and congratulations started pouring in immediately in the comment box. One user shared his experience of meeting Big B, saying, "Bro, I met him too when my teacher organized an All-India cartoonists’ collective during the Jhund shoot in Nagpur. Meeting him was honestly surreal; incredibly punctual and unbelievably charismatic. ❤️" Another user commented, "The stars got aligned finally 👏👏👏❤️."
On the work front, Amitabh will appear in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.