A dream come true: Amitabh Bachchan invites his neighbour after Sunday darshan

Nirmit also showed a picture of Amitabh Bachchan's autograph on this post and a red shirt, which the actor specially gifted him from. Nirmit described how he and his friends attempted to touch his feet when he first arrived. But Amitabh very politely stopped them. The Pink actor was very gracious and allowed the group to take a photo together as well as individual photos with him.

Nirmit Jesrani said, “He’s so humble and down to earth, I just can’t explain. For the first time, I got the opportunity to go to his house. I still can’t believe I went to Amitabh Bachchan sir’s house and met him in person. It’s a big deal. Thank you so much, Amitabh Bachchan sir, for giving me the opportunity to meet you. Dreams do come true.”

Best wishes and congratulations started pouring in immediately in the comment box. One user shared his experience of meeting Big B, saying, "Bro, I met him too when my teacher organized an All-India cartoonists’ collective during the Jhund shoot in Nagpur. Meeting him was honestly surreal; incredibly punctual and unbelievably charismatic. ❤️" Another user commented, "The stars got aligned finally 👏👏👏❤️."

On the work front, Amitabh will appear in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.