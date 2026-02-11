All you need to know about Govinda and Sunita’s public marital storm

Back in 2024, Sunita had filed for divorce. The news came across as a shock to everyone since Govinda and Sunita has been married since 1987. But later it was heard that the divorce proceedings never moved forward. According to sources, the couple decided to work through their differences. Over the past few months, there have been visible signs of reconciliation as well.

Away from the public eye, the long term couple spent time together, even going on a spiritual trip around New Years. Sunita herself hinted at a softer phase, by posting a message about “the good old days returning,” which signalled that the relationship is back on steadier footing. Govinda, on the other hand dismissed much of the controversy and said external speculation and media narratives amplified what was actually a private rough patch.

Sources close to the couple say the reconciliation has involved steps like spending more time together and focusing on their children. After such long time spent together, any marriage can appear less like a fairy tale and more like a long-running partnership which is trying to adjust to changing times. For now, there is no active divorce, no separation, and no official confirmation of any affair regarding Sunita and Govinda.