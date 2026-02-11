Allu Arjun's team has responded to the viral list of 42 rules to meet the actor

The alleged rules included orders to not look into the actor's eyes unless he acknowledges, to not engage in physical contacts such as handshakes, to observe silence unless addressed, among more.

Kaveri said in the podcast, "Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts... don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands". Her comments became immediate fodder for controversy on the internet with many criticising the actor for his conduct.

However, Allu Arjun was not going to have it. His team released a statement shortly after on social media denying all such claims. In the statement they wrote, "Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information".

Following the viral controversy, Kaveri Baruah deleted her Instagram and LinkedIn accounts to avoid the wrath of the internet who had already pointed out gaps in her claims.