Gulshan Devaiah and Kalki Koechlin reunites for an exciting OTT project after a decade

According to a source, close to the project, “Gulshan and Kalki have remained close over the years and have always spoken about their admiration for each other’s craft. They don’t come together unless the material truly excites them. This project is a unique genre. Something they haven’t worked together in. It’s still early days, and the makers want to keep everything confidential for now. But shoot schedules are being planned starting end February.”

Their association begins when they performed together on stage. Underlining their good old days, Kalki disclosed, “The first time I saw Gulshan was actually in a play, Butter and Mashed Bananas. It was written and directed by Ajay Krishnan; not only was he performing, but Gulshan was very good at it." Replying to Kalki’s revelation, Gulshan stated, “When I met her in Bengaluru, while performing the play, I didn’t know who she was, as she wasn’t that famous then. There was an ease about her; she was just so chill, and there was no fuss, though we didn’t become friends immediately."

That equation has definitely changed over the years. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress said, “When you're young, friendship is about going to parties, and now it's about people who make you feel safe, who don't judge you.” Adding to this, the Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 actor said, “We don't need to talk daily or give gifts to each other. But I know she's a well-wisher, and I'm there for her too; we're those friends who show up if and when the other one needs us."