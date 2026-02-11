Halle Berry shares how she knew fiancé Van Hunt was ‘the one’

Hollywood actress Halle Berry has shared a deep insight into her relationship with Van Hunt. This comes just days after the couple confirmed their engagement.

Halle Berry opens up on meeting her ‘the one’

The actress recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Crime 101, and shared how she knew the musician, 54, was “the one”, reports a magazine.

She said “You know, you get to be 54, you just kind of did it a few times, three, to be exact. You just kind of know when it's right, 'cause you know when it's wrong.”

Berry has been married three times previously, to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez. The star’s dazzling engagement ring was on full display as she walked the red carpet at the premiere, which was also attended by her co-star Chris Hemsworth, his brother Liam Hemsworth and their parents.