HC asks Centre if it could facilitate interaction with Celina Jaitly’s brother detained in UAE

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre if it was possible to interact with retired Major Vikrant Jaitley, actor Celina Jaitly’s brother detained in the UAE for more than a year, through video conferencing.

Delhi High Court to interact with Celina Jaitly’s detained brother in UAE

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while hearing a petition filed by Celina Jaitly, said that an interaction with Vikrant Jaitley was necessary for providing him legal assistance. The judge asked if Jaitley's wife could interact with him online, why should it not be available to the court.

"Life and liberty are of utmost importance. The Indian citizen should be provided whatever legal assistance in Dubai. Let the Government of India facilitate. Take instructions, we are not forcing you. But (see) if that is possible," the court said. The court, which listed the case for hearing on Thursday, also asked the parties to not interact with the media about the case.