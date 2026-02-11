Inside Rajpal Yadav’s legal crisis: From screen success to Tihar jail

The long-drawn legal fight for one of Bollywood’s most popular comic actors came to a tragic end last month. On February 5, 2026, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail to start his six-month sentence after the Delhi High Court refused an extension for further time in a decade-long debt and cheque bounce case.

A directorial dream turned debt trap

The history of the crisis dates back to 2010, as Rajpal had borrowed around Rs 5 crores from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, which he had used for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film not performing at the box office had Rajpal in a fix, as he was unable to repay the borrowed amount over the years, which had increased to almost Rs 9 crores following the interest and penalty.

Despite the fact that there were repeated opportunities for settlement, cheques issued by Rajpal were dishonoured, which led to criminal proceedings. Although the actor had made partial payment of the dues, Rs 75 lakh in late 2025, the court said there was non-compliance of legal obligations.