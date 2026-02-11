Was Don 3 headed to Hrithik Roshan before Ranveer Singh?

Don 3 was supposed to be a clean reboot for the franchise with a new face and fresh energy. But the film is stuck in a loop of casting rumours, exit whispers and industry chatter that suggests off screen drama.

Ranveer Singh was cast as the new Don. He brought youth, scale and brand energy to a franchise that needed reinvention after Shah Rukh Khan stepped away. But the announcement triggered immediate pushback from sections of the audience.

Don 3 and the cost of uncertainty in a tentpole franchise

According to industry sources, the trouble wasn’t just public sentiment. The project’s timelines kept shifting as the script went through multiple drafts, and the prolonged uncertainty began affecting scheduling and financial planning. Where big-budget films are pre-sold across digital, satellite and international markets, delays translate directly into financial exposure.

Industry conversations suggest that one of the important friction points between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment was the absence of a locked, bound screenplay. Since timelines are repeatedly shifting, the project is struggling to move into a concrete production phase. For an actor managing multiple large-scale commitments, the lack of clarity around the film’s start date and narrative direction became a growing concern.