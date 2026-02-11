Here’s why Ranveer Singh called Farhan Akhtar’s production company unprofessional
Ranveer Singh has found himself amidst the feud of Don 3 drama and it has significantly escalated with time. The much anticipated film directed by Farhan Akhtar was announced to be in production this year with Ranveer in the lead. But things didn’t go as per the plan as Ranveer decided to call it quits. Following the chaos, new information about the reported feud has come into the limelight.
Don 3 drama explodes: Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar feud intensifies
Basking in the popularity and love of Dhurandhar, Ranveer, amidst the ongoing internal arguments among the cast, has decided to leave the project all of a sudden. This of course made the maker quite unhappy. A report suggested that Farhan has allegedly demanded a whopping amount of INR 40 crore from Ranveer for walking out on the project just months before the production began.
Now coming to the concerns according to reports a source has stated that the actor was dissatisfied with the script and also labelled Farhan's production company Excel Entertainment as unprofessional. The source quoted, “Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He stated that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script in place and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material.”
And that was not all, the project was first offered to Hrithik Roshan and only after the immense popularity of Dhurandhar and some issues with the lead, Ranveer was approached. Being the second choice and using him for the recent blockbuster wasn’t quite the good move from the creators. The source added, “He further alleged that Excel was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar, to capitalise on his momentum.”
On the other hand, Farhan dismissed the claims and presented documents about the script dissatisfaction to the film committee. With the actor’s exit the filmmaker was slapped with a huge amount in losses and hence was the claim of INR 40 crore. As of now the drama and allegations continue with new information coming in light each day.