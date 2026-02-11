Here’s why Ranveer Singh called Farhan Akhtar’s production company unprofessional

Ranveer Singh has found himself amidst the feud of Don 3 drama and it has significantly escalated with time. The much anticipated film directed by Farhan Akhtar was announced to be in production this year with Ranveer in the lead. But things didn’t go as per the plan as Ranveer decided to call it quits. Following the chaos, new information about the reported feud has come into the limelight.

Don 3 drama explodes: Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar feud intensifies

Basking in the popularity and love of Dhurandhar, Ranveer, amidst the ongoing internal arguments among the cast, has decided to leave the project all of a sudden. This of course made the maker quite unhappy. A report suggested that Farhan has allegedly demanded a whopping amount of INR 40 crore from Ranveer for walking out on the project just months before the production began.

Now coming to the concerns according to reports a source has stated that the actor was dissatisfied with the script and also labelled Farhan's production company Excel Entertainment as unprofessional. The source quoted, “Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He stated that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script in place and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material.”