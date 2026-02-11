Karan Johar recalls about the moment when Ananya Panday wore his clothes in Call Me Bae

Karan Johar is a remarkable figure within cinema and fashion, especially as it pertains to Bollywood films. He has influenced how people across India dress, dream and buy. Chiffon saris fluttering in the snow of Switzerland or Manish Malhotra couture being a guiding light for brides globally illustrates Karan as a trendsetter rather than one who follows current fashions.
In a recent chat, Karan Johar revealed that costume recycling is a normal part of the film industry, but there is a notable exception. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director said, “Of course, not the iconic costumes, because you’ll get caught. But everything gets used in other movies — it’s constantly recycled. And my wardrobe is used all the time for films.” A big reason for this is his close friendship with celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. “Whenever Anaita [Shroff Adajania] is on a film, because we’re close friends, she has access to my wardrobe,” Karan Johar shared.
Karan Johar also spoke about how Ananya Panday has been able to wear many of his clothing items in Call Me Bae, saying, “She’d [Anaita] come for Call Me Bae to pick up the clothes. And what she does is genius. You’ll not notice that Ananya Panday is wearing a lot of my clothes. But she will put it together so efficiently and beautifully.” Karan also said that Anaita is in love with his attire, he said, “Because my closet is crazy, as you might imagine, she says, ‘This is the best shop in the world.’ She takes bags, she takes jackets, and sweatshirts. She’ll just take everything.”
Karan Johar discussed another aspect of film fashion. So what happens to costumes after the camera stops rolling? The answer is much simpler than imagined. He said, “The saris go into our godown. And then they get used in other movies.” After hearing that audiences usually do not notice costumes being reused, the producer just laughed and said, “You won’t know it. And a lot of it is worn; there are extras wearing it all the time.”