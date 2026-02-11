Karan Johar recalls about the moment when Ananya Panday wore his clothes in Call Me Bae

Karan Johar also spoke about how Ananya Panday has been able to wear many of his clothing items in Call Me Bae, saying, “She’d [Anaita] come for Call Me Bae to pick up the clothes. And what she does is genius. You’ll not notice that Ananya Panday is wearing a lot of my clothes. But she will put it together so efficiently and beautifully.” Karan also said that Anaita is in love with his attire, he said, “Because my closet is crazy, as you might imagine, she says, ‘This is the best shop in the world.’ She takes bags, she takes jackets, and sweatshirts. She’ll just take everything.”

Karan Johar discussed another aspect of film fashion. So what happens to costumes after the camera stops rolling? The answer is much simpler than imagined. He said, “The saris go into our godown. And then they get used in other movies.” After hearing that audiences usually do not notice costumes being reused, the producer just laughed and said, “You won’t know it. And a lot of it is worn; there are extras wearing it all the time.”