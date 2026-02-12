Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan lend support to Rajpal Yadav amid Rs 9 crore debt crisis

The help that is provided to Rajpal Yadav through other actors has been a tremendous support and has been greatly appreciated by him. Goldie mentioned that many actors like Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan have offered their assistance. He also spoke with David Dhawan about the support that he provided to Rajpal. Many actors such as Ratan Nain and Varun Dhawan have also offered their support this time around, which Rajpal is very grateful for.

Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan's name was brought up in this context to illustrate how much support there was for Rajpal from the entire film industry. Goldie said, “The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock — and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight.” When asked if he thought Rajpal was seeking assistance prior to his surrender to Tihar Jail, Goldie stated, “I would not like to comment on that.”

There is now hope on the legal front. Goldie confirmed, “We have his bail hearing scheduled for tomorrow, and we are hopeful that he will be granted bail and released. The bail application has already been filed. We will be able to share more details after the hearing tomorrow.” According to Goldie, “Mentally, the family has to remain strong. Rajpal Bhai himself is very strong, and that strength runs in the family. There are also several celebrations lined up at home, with family functions scheduled later in February. Everyone wants Rajpal Bhai to be out by then. Hopefully, he should be out by tomorrow.”