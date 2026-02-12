Bhumi Pednekar thrilled with her fresh new bangs!

Recently, Bhumi celebrated two years of the crime thriller Bhakshak. Reflecting on the journey of the hard-hitting film, Bhumi shared that when Bhakshak was released, it travelled across borders and deeply moved audiences globally. However, two years later, the actress admitted she feels shattered by how relevant the story remains.

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she wrote, “Two years ago, Bhakshak travelled across borders, messages poured in from every corner of the world, not because people just watched it, but because people felt it. I was overwhelmed then. I’m heartbroken today.”

The actress said that the story about Bhakshak is relevant today. “Because the truth is, this story is still so relevant. Sexual violence on women and children is becoming the basic thread of us,” she wrote.

Bhumi pointed out that recent global developments have once again exposed how unsafe the world continues to be for children. Her remarks come at a time when international cases such as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continue to resurface in public discourse.

“The last few weeks have reminded us how unsafe the world can be for children. No child should have to grow up hyper-aware of danger. That burden belongs to us not them,” she added.

“Children deserve freedom. To play. To dress as they choose. To be protected, accepted, and held by society when they have no one. Some films end when the credits roll. Some refuse to let us look away.”