Chappell Roan cuts ties with Casey Wasserman firm

Wasserman is one of the most influential firms in global entertainment. Their client roster spans across music, sports, film and major live events. There has been no suggestion of legal exposure related to the recent document releases. But perception management is no longer reactive crisis work.

Chappell’s decision was dependent on her optics, values and the evolving expectations artists now place on the people and things that represent them. The HOT TO GO! singer said, "I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values"

Historically, proximity to powerful networks was a selling point, but today, proximity itself can carry risk, regardless of context.