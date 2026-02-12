Saroj Khan made Karan Johar run around town for a red cloth, during DDLJ shoot

In an effort to take charge of the incident, Karan came up with a very quick solution. He went to Jojo, assistant of Saroj Khan, “I, to save the situation, went to Jojo, Saroj ji’s assistant, and very cleverly said, you know, Jojo, I think accha lageg, unko bolo, apna ek haath pocket mein rakho, stylish lagega, cool lagega. Because I didn’t have any more cloth.”

Saroj Khan was not satisfied with the strategy and Karan Johar remembered that the choreographer was very disappointed. He said, “‘She said, tu jahaan jaana chaahe, ja, Goregaon ja, laal kapda la, warna main shoot nahi karungi.” Karan Johar kept running around on the streets of Goregaon, screaming at the top of his lungs, “Laal kapda! Laal kapda!” He also added that, “I was scared for my life. I was traumatised, traumatised, you know, and she was really scary. Like, she was the best. She somehow did not like me. She never liked me.”

On July 3, 2020, Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest.