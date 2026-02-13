Celebrating Bollywood’s unbreakable female friendships this Galentine’s Day

Love stories may grab the spotlight in Bollywood, but some of the most enduring, grounding and quietly powerful relationships are the friendships women share with each other. This Galentine’s Day, we celebrate female friendships in the industry that go beyond red carpets and Instagram posts bonds built on trust, shared ambition, emotional support and growing together.
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s friendship traces back to childhood, long before film sets and media attention became part of their lives. Growing up together in the same social circles, the two share a bond that has evolved seamlessly into adulthood and professional life. As they carve their individual identities in the industry, they continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Their friendship reflects loyalty, shared history and an unspoken understanding that comes from growing up together. In a world that constantly pits young actresses against each other, Ananya and Shanaya stand as proof that long-standing friendships can remain intact, supportive and deeply rooted.
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani’s friendship is a blend of fun, loyalty and quiet understanding. Having spent years navigating fame, scrutiny and constant public attention, the two actresses find comfort in each other’s presence. Their bond is marked by shared holidays, candid moments and unwavering support during career highs and lows. Beyond the glamour, theirs is a friendship that offers normalcy in an otherwise chaotic life, a reminder that sometimes the strongest friendships are the ones that simply let you be. With laughter, trust and unconditional support, Mouni and Disha exemplify friendship that grows with time.
Young, talented and rapidly rising, Saiee M Manjrekar and Sreeleela represent a new generation of actresses who value genuine connection over competition. Despite navigating similar career paths in the film industry, the two share a warm camaraderie rooted in mutual respect and encouragement. Whether it’s cheering each other on during releases or being each other’s sounding board through the uncertainties of early stardom, their friendship reflects the importance of having a peer who truly understands the pressure and promise of the journey. In an industry where comparisons are inevitable, Saiee and Sreeleela choose collaboration, empathy and friendship.
Richa Chadha and Parvathy Thiruvothu’s bond goes beyond personal affection, it is anchored in shared values, artistic integrity and a fearless voice. Both actors are known for choosing meaningful, socially conscious cinema and for speaking their minds unapologetically. Their friendship thrives on intellectual exchange, mutual admiration and standing up for each other, both on and off screen. In a space that often expects women to be agreeable and silent, Richa and Parvathy prove that solidarity can be radical, empowering and deeply personal. Their bond is a reminder that friendships can also be a space for growth, conviction and strength.
From fitness routines to life philosophies, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Krishna Shroff share a friendship rooted in positivity and resilience. While their professional worlds may differ, their bond is built on shared values of discipline, self-growth and emotional support. Both women openly uplift each other, celebrating personal milestones and standing by one another through challenges. Their friendship highlights how female bonds can be deeply nurturing, a space to be vulnerable, motivated and unapologetically oneself. It’s a modern-day sisterhood that balances strength with softness.