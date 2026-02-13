Celebrating Bollywood’s unbreakable female friendships this Galentine’s Day

From fitness routines to life philosophies, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Krishna Shroff share a friendship rooted in positivity and resilience. While their professional worlds may differ, their bond is built on shared values of discipline, self-growth and emotional support. Both women openly uplift each other, celebrating personal milestones and standing by one another through challenges. Their friendship highlights how female bonds can be deeply nurturing, a space to be vulnerable, motivated and unapologetically oneself. It’s a modern-day sisterhood that balances strength with softness.

