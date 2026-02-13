Exploring love and cinema: Malavika Mohanan on her idea of love, Sardar 2, and more
If cinema were a language of intimacy, Malavika Mohanan would be fluent in many dialects. She has grown up with cameras, sets, and stories as part of everyday life, thanks to her father, cinematographer KU Mohanan. And over the past decade, the actress has moved effortlessly between industries and genres—making her Malayalam debut with Pattam Pole, exploring lyrical realism in Beyond the Clouds, and commanding the screen in Tamil blockbusters like Master, Maaran and Thangalaan. She will soon be seen in the Karthi-starrer Sardar 2, which is marked as one of the most-awaited Tamil releases this year.
With Valentine’s Day prompting conversations around romance and meaning, Malavika, who was recently in the city for the store launch of New Balance at Express Avenue Mall, reflects on her evolving relationship with cinema, the roles that keep her curious, and a definition of love that extends well beyond the screen. Excerpts:
You have mentioned before that Chennai is like a second home for you. What makes the city special for you?
In my film journey, Tamil cinema was the first place where I received immense love and admiration from fans and people in general. Most of the people I’ve worked with in the Tamil films I’ve been a part of are very dear friends of mine to this day. I love coming back to the city—I feel I have so many friends here who are like family. As I’ve said, this was the first place that made me feel welcome in the world of cinema, and I feel very comfortable here.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner and several romantic films to your credit, how would you describe your idea of love?
I’ve always found this question the toughest to answer. The other question I find tough to answer is, “What do you look for in a partner?” I know exactly what I want in a partner. But I don’t know how to articulate it. I feel it’s so many things. I don’t know how to say it. It’s a complicated one. Love is respect and understanding. Love is spiritual. Love is acceptance.
Sardar 2 is one of the much anticipated Tamil releases this year. What can you tell us about the movie?
I am awaiting the release of Sardar 2 as well. I really enjoyed being a part of it. I shot some very cool and challenging sequences in it. Some of the action scenes, in particular, were nerve-wracking, and at times, technically challenging to pull off. However, I’m excited to see how it’s translated on screen. It’s a character unlike any other I’ve played before. All in all, it’s a unique space that I haven’t explored before.
What is your criteria while choosing a character or movie?
I try not to choose the same kind of roles and not to stereotype myself into one space. I do not want to be boxed. I like to experiment, challenge myself, learn during the process, and work with good directors and in good movies. So it’s a mix of different things.
When can we see you and your father coming together for a film?
I hope somebody gets us together for a movie (laughs). If my father is filming, then I definitely don’t want a romantic role. Any other genre is fine.
You look fit all the time. Take us through your fitness routine.
I’ve been an athlete since a young age, and my body has a lot of that muscle memory. So even if I don’t work out for a few weeks, or if I eat junk or whatever I want all day, my body doesn’t let go very fast. That said, I try to make sure I’m exercising at least two to four days a week. I love strength training, so I enjoy going to the gym. There’s something I really like about weightlifting—not heavy weights, but resistance training.
The trick is to find what your body enjoys. Some people feel a calling towards yoga, others towards running, or even training for a marathon. I hate running marathons, by the way—I’m not that person. But I love strength training, and I also do a lot of silambam. I learnt it for the film Thangalaan and trained in it for one and a half years. It has now become a discipline in my life as a workout, and I find it very meditative. For instance, if I’m overthinking or feeling low, the moment I start doing silambam, my brain shuts down and I feel calm. For me, it has become a meditative exercise.
What does your hair-care routine look like?
Appreciation to my mother and father for good genetics. The only other thing I do for my hair, which I swear by, is oiling. I oil my hair at least two to three times a week with Ayurvedic oils. We are Malayalis, so we use a lot of Ayurvedic oils made with ingredients that are good for hair growth, thickness, and overall health.
How would you describe your sense of style?
I think my fashion sense changes constantly depending on the day and the place. Some days, I’ll wear a Kerala sari, some gold jhumkis and a pottu. Other days, I’ll be in sneakers. So I think it’s really what my day entails and what I feel like. If I’m feeling romantic, I’ll wear a soft cotton sari, put on some music, and go with the vibe.
We often see you wearing saris on your social media pages…
Yes, I love saris. In fact, I have a deep love for Indian heritage.
What about New Balance resonates with your everyday lifestyle?
I feel a good pair of shoes is an important accessory for anyone to have in their closet—whether you’re travelling, going to the gym, or even heading to work. You’re always on the move, and a good pair of shoes is something you carry with you everywhere. I’ve been using New Balance shoes for a very long time, and for me, they are the most comfortable shoes there are. I love them.
What’s next for you professionally?
I’m starting a new project next week. They will announce it very soon. But I can’t reveal it right now.
