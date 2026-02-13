Exploring love and cinema: Malavika Mohanan on her idea of love, Sardar 2, and more

A

I’ve been an athlete since a young age, and my body has a lot of that muscle memory. So even if I don’t work out for a few weeks, or if I eat junk or whatever I want all day, my body doesn’t let go very fast. That said, I try to make sure I’m exercising at least two to four days a week. I love strength training, so I enjoy going to the gym. There’s something I really like about weightlifting—not heavy weights, but resistance training.

The trick is to find what your body enjoys. Some people feel a calling towards yoga, others towards running, or even training for a marathon. I hate running marathons, by the way—I’m not that person. But I love strength training, and I also do a lot of silambam. I learnt it for the film Thangalaan and trained in it for one and a half years. It has now become a discipline in my life as a workout, and I find it very meditative. For instance, if I’m overthinking or feeling low, the moment I start doing silambam, my brain shuts down and I feel calm. For me, it has become a meditative exercise.