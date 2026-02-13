John Mayer praises Mumbai during his live concert

The wait finally ends for Indian fans as the seven Grammy Awards winner John Mayer made a highly-awaited live debut for his Indian fans at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on this Wednesday. In a show that was both emotionally and technically sublime, John Mayer proved yet again why he is revered as one of the best guitarists of his time.
The concert, which was initially scheduled to take place on January 22, ended up being postponed by unforeseen circumstances. The postponement, however, only seemed to add to the euphoria of his fans. Taking his place on stage with his characteristic charm, John was quick to appreciate his audience’s perseverance. "Mumbai, it’s good to see you! Thank you for waiting a couple of weeks longer and thank you for making it, I love you," he said to his elated audience.
Beyond the bluesy guitar riffs and velvety vocals, it was John’s goofy presence on stage that really won the night. In one of the more amusing moments of the evening, John went to speak to the aesthetic of the city. "Men, your haircuts are fantastic," he joked, marvelling at the grooming standards of the city’s male population. "I've never seen more care, and talent, and skill put into the fade, and softness. I want to run my fingers through all of your hair... Suddenly, I feel like I don’t have anything going on here."
The 90-minute concert was a masterclass in songcraft and showmanship. Backed by synchronised lighting effects that perfectly captured the mood and atmosphere of each and every note, John played his fans his hit songs like Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, Love On the Weekend and Neon. The concert ended on a high note with Gravity.
The evening also saw scintillating talent from the local scene, as Nagaland-based Abdon Mech and indie star Tejas kicked off the evening with soul-stirring sets. As the evening drew to a close, John apologized to fans who could not attend the rescheduled event, promising the city that they could look forward to seeing him again soon.