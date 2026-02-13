John Mayer praises Mumbai during his live concert

Beyond the bluesy guitar riffs and velvety vocals, it was John’s goofy presence on stage that really won the night. In one of the more amusing moments of the evening, John went to speak to the aesthetic of the city. "Men, your haircuts are fantastic," he joked, marvelling at the grooming standards of the city’s male population. "I've never seen more care, and talent, and skill put into the fade, and softness. I want to run my fingers through all of your hair... Suddenly, I feel like I don’t have anything going on here."

The 90-minute concert was a masterclass in songcraft and showmanship. Backed by synchronised lighting effects that perfectly captured the mood and atmosphere of each and every note, John played his fans his hit songs like Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, Love On the Weekend and Neon. The concert ended on a high note with Gravity.

The evening also saw scintillating talent from the local scene, as Nagaland-based Abdon Mech and indie star Tejas kicked off the evening with soul-stirring sets. As the evening drew to a close, John apologized to fans who could not attend the rescheduled event, promising the city that they could look forward to seeing him again soon.