Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur to choose a minimalist celebration for their March wedding?

A source close to the couple shares, “For Kritika and Gaurav, the wedding was never about scale, it is about meaning. They chose to ditch a destination wedding for a modern, minimal and intimate celebration in Mumbai. They want something that feels true to their personalities and their shared values. Every detail is being chosen with care. They’re deeply involved in ensuring that they embrace this new chapter and begin that with a celebration that feels authentic to them. Right from decor to styling, everything reflects this thought.”

This would be a second marriage for Gaurav, who is said to have been married to model Kirat Bhattal from 2014 to 2021. Kritika, a household name in the online streaming and TV domain, has been a part of some high-profile relationships, including with actor Karan Kundrra, and has also been linked to other celebrities such as Jackky Bhagnani in the past.

By choosing Mumbai over an exotic international destination, the couple appears to be aiming at keeping their new chapter personal. As the couple is finalising the details for their spring wedding, the emphasis is clearly on warmth and closeness rather than on celebrity glamour.