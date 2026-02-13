Indian tourists accuse famous Phuket beach club of racial bias

Phuket’s luxury tourism scene has been abuzz by allegations of racial discrimination. This came after several Indian tourists complained of not being allowed into the world-famous Yona Beach Club, pushing the narrative around Phuket's hospitality into a racial row. The controversy, first reported following a detailed Instagram post by Goa-based musician Jonas Monteiro, has since grown into an internationally heated debate on social media.

Allegations of racial bias surface at Phuket’s premier floating beach club

According to Jonas, it happened on January 19 when his group came for their reservation with valid tickets. Despite their confirmation of the booking, security personnel is said to have stopped the group at the gate. Jonas argued that bouncers first claimed entry was only allowed for groups with women within-a condition he affirms was never revealed during the time of booking. The female friend in his group, Jonas added, who had her own valid ticket, got turned away on a different pretext-that her booking was under another name.