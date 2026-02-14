DDG doesn't buy a woman gifts he has not given to his mother

Rapper and streamer DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., has a strange rule about giving gifts to his girlfriend.
During a recent livestream, the 28-year-old said that before he buys his partner any gift, he has to gift a similar present to his mother, Tonya-Yvette Granberry.
American rapper and streamer DDG has to give a gift to his mother first before he can give something similar to the person he is dating. While there are no current reports of the actor's dating life, his last public relationship was with actor Halle Bailey. The former couple even share a 2-year-old son.
Over an hour into his recent livestream, DDG mentioned how he spends a lot on dates. He confessed that he bought a whopping $45,000 watch for a woman he had been going out with once. He said, "I'm not a real trick, y'all. Y'all be thinking I'm a trick. I'm not an actual trick."
Moving over to his unique gifting tradition, the popular rapper went on to say, "You know what I tell myself? I said it in a song, too. I can't give a girl nothing I ain't give my mama. I can’t, bro. I felt wrong. Before I ever bought a girl watch, I got one for my mama. Before I ever buy a girl a car, I
already got my mama multiple cars. Now, next girl I get probably going to get a car."
When asked if he will ever buy a woman a whole house, he said that only if he gets to make home in it together. "It could be our crib, but I'm not just going to buy a girl crib. I never paid a girl’s rent before. I don’t believe in that shit, bro".
While many may debate DDG's method of giving gifts to his girlfriends, what cannot be denied is that the 28-year-old is a mama's boy and loves showering her with expensive gifts whenever he has the opportunity too.