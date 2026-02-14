DDG doesn't buy a woman gifts he has not given to his mother

Over an hour into his recent livestream, DDG mentioned how he spends a lot on dates. He confessed that he bought a whopping $45,000 watch for a woman he had been going out with once. He said, "I'm not a real trick, y'all. Y'all be thinking I'm a trick. I'm not an actual trick."

Moving over to his unique gifting tradition, the popular rapper went on to say, "You know what I tell myself? I said it in a song, too. I can't give a girl nothing I ain't give my mama. I can’t, bro. I felt wrong. Before I ever bought a girl watch, I got one for my mama. Before I ever buy a girl a car, I

already got my mama multiple cars. Now, next girl I get probably going to get a car."

When asked if he will ever buy a woman a whole house, he said that only if he gets to make home in it together. "It could be our crib, but I'm not just going to buy a girl crib. I never paid a girl’s rent before. I don’t believe in that shit, bro".

While many may debate DDG's method of giving gifts to his girlfriends, what cannot be denied is that the 28-year-old is a mama's boy and loves showering her with expensive gifts whenever he has the opportunity too.