Fans discover Margaret Qualley’s husband Jack Antonoff took Scarlett Johansson to prom

The two had been high school sweethearts and had even been to prom together. Contrary to the recent social media rumors and speculations about their age difference, both Jack and Scarlett Johansson share the same birth year. Their high school romance, however, came to an end shortly after graduating from high school, as Scarlett’s Hollywood career was taking off.

The split, it appears, had a lasting impact on the artist, as his indie rock band Steel Train, of which Jack is a member, released a track in 2005 titled Better Love, whose lyrics are believed to have been penned about the actress. Yet, Jack’s career has reached stratospheric proportions. With 13 Grammy Awards to his name, he is a definitive force in contemporary music, working with icons such as Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

Today, both Scarlett and Jack have found happiness with new partners. Scarlett is married to Saturday Night Live actor Colin Jost, whereas Jack and Margaret are living their lives as one of the most talented power couples in the industry.