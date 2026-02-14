Lebanese musician Rodolphe Manoukian meets Arijit Singh in Kolkata

For Rodolphe, the encounter was not merely about industry connections, but more about the philosophy that both he and Arijit share with regard to the world of stardom. As Rodolphe looks back on the encounter, he said, “No matter how high you rise, how far you go, or how loud the applause gets, staying humble is the real achievement,”

The encounter with Arijit comes at an interesting time in the life and career of the singer. Just last January, Arijit announced that he was leaving the world of commercial playback singing and shifting gears to work on independent projects exclusively. The move has already borne fruit, with the singer’s independent bhajan, Oh Shiv Mere, having been released and garnering support from fellow industry personalities, including Pankaj Tripathi and Shaan.

Rodolphe’s encounter with Arijit comes on the heels of the singer’s major achievement in Kolkata, where the singer performed at PC Chandra Garden in front of nearly 5,000 people. The event, which was for the Bismil Ki Mehfil collaboration, was the perfect proof that the fusion of Lebanese and Indian music that Rodolphe offers has found its place in the country. As both artistes pivot toward more personal, independent creative paths, their meeting stands as a testament to the power of authenticity in a fast-paced industry.