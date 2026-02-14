Is Baahubali actor Sathyaraj aka Kattappa’s wife in coma since 2021?

Despite the gravity of these circumstances, Divya has described her father as a strong support and a committed parent during this challenging period. Sharing a picture of Sathyaraj with a resilient smile, she has expressed her heartfelt gratitude for his unconditional love and support. She went on to state how while the family has been through a tough time due to the medical condition, they have chosen to stay positive, thus creating a positive environment while they wait for their amma to come back to them.

It is a matter of great praise that Sathyaraj has been able to keep up a strong pace in his professional life while dealing with his personal life. The actor has recently been a part of the Hindi horror-comedy film Munjya alongside Sharvari and Abhay Verma. Recently, he has been a part of the Pongal film Vaa Vaathiyaar alongside Karthi. The film, which has been released on January 14, has the actor in a pivotal role in a story line that revolves around the themes of legacy, justice and psychological changes.