Is Baahubali actor Sathyaraj aka Kattappa’s wife in coma since 2021?

The tragic truth about the family’s plight has come to light through a heart-wrenching social media post by his daughter, Divya, who is a well-known nutritionist herself
Baahubali actor Sathyaraj aka Kattappa’s wife reportedly in coma since 2021
Veteran actor Sathyaraj, known and loved by all for his remarkable performance as Kattappa in the Baahubali series, is currently going through a phase of his life that is full of personal struggles. While his professional life is as colourful as ever with a number of high-profile releases, the actor has been taking care of his wife, Maheswari, who has been in a coma for the last five years.

The tragic truth about the family’s plight has come to light through a heart-wrenching social media post by his daughter, Divya, who is a well-known nutritionist herself. She has disclosed that Maheswari’s condition was caused by a sudden brain haemorrhage that took place without any warning signs. Since then, the family has converted their home into a care facility where Maheswari is being fed through a PEG tube while they wait for a medical miracle to happen.

Despite the gravity of these circumstances, Divya has described her father as a strong support and a committed parent during this challenging period. Sharing a picture of Sathyaraj with a resilient smile, she has expressed her heartfelt gratitude for his unconditional love and support. She went on to state how while the family has been through a tough time due to the medical condition, they have chosen to stay positive, thus creating a positive environment while they wait for their amma to come back to them.

It is a matter of great praise that Sathyaraj has been able to keep up a strong pace in his professional life while dealing with his personal life. The actor has recently been a part of the Hindi horror-comedy film Munjya alongside Sharvari and Abhay Verma. Recently, he has been a part of the Pongal film Vaa Vaathiyaar alongside Karthi. The film, which has been released on January 14, has the actor in a pivotal role in a story line that revolves around the themes of legacy, justice and psychological changes.

