Dhanush slammed with INR 20 crore legal notice by Thenandal Films over shelved project

Dhanush has been served with a INR 20 crore legal notice from Thenandal Films as a compensation. The actor, who had promised to work on a project with the production company back in 2016, has backed out, a decision that has reportedly resulted in this hefty compensation claim he must now address.
Back in 2016, Dhanush signed a film named Naan Rudhran with the production company Thenandal Films but soon wanted to get out of it. In return he promised that he would direct and cast in another film produced by the company.
The terms were agreed upon by the production house. Following this, the company proceeded with significant investments, including onboarding key supporting actors such as Nagarjuna and S. J. Suryah for the project. The pre production payment cost the company INR 20 crore.
However while things were almost going smoothly, Dhanush started struggling with the script. He was in his writer’s block phase and for that the film was stalled midway. But the main issues arose when the actor instead of working on the project, took several other works and 10 years passed by in the process. Now the company is left with no other option than to issue the legal notice.
Dhanush has got a week’s time to respond to the notice. With this he has got two options. First he can just respect the contract and go back and work on the project. Second, if he refuses to work with the same, he has to pay the amount of INR 20 crore and an additional INR 1 crore as compensation.
The company also said that they will take the required legal steps and they are not backing off this time. Amidst all this chaos, Dhanush hasn’t confirmed anything about the same.
On the work front, Dhanush has D55 slated for theatrical release this year. directed by Rajkumar Periasamy this is a high-octane Tamil action thriller which is produced by Dhanush's own production house Wunderbar Films.