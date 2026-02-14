Dhanush slammed with INR 20 crore legal notice by Thenandal Films over shelved project

Dhanush has been served with a INR 20 crore legal notice from Thenandal Films as a compensation. The actor, who had promised to work on a project with the production company back in 2016, has backed out, a decision that has reportedly resulted in this hefty compensation claim he must now address.

Why is Dhanush being served with a hefty legal notice?

Back in 2016, Dhanush signed a film named Naan Rudhran with the production company Thenandal Films but soon wanted to get out of it. In return he promised that he would direct and cast in another film produced by the company.