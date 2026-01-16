Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur will reportedly marry on Valentine’s Day in a private ceremony

There are reports going around that Dhanush and actress Mrunal Thakur are planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their wedding! Sources claim that both of them are going to celebrate this special moment with a small gathering of friends and family. Dhanush, as well as actress Mrunal Thakur, are in news as both of them have been spotted at various events. There are reasons to believe that they may actually be interested in each other.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s relationship rumour and background

The rumour mill started when the two were spotted together at several instances. One of them was when Dhanush was spotted at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening. To which Mrunal said, "Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. He was invited by Ajay Devgn." Not to forget, when Mrunal went to attend the wrap-up party of Dhanush's next film, Tere Ishq Mein, videos of the two talking made it to social media. Insiders claim that Mrunal's southern films brought her close to Dhanush.