All you need to know about Kylie Jenner's diamond bag charms worth $10,000, crafted by an Indian designer

The pink pavé-diamond lip charm is made with 5 carats of diamonds and 18k gold. Also, it is encircled by the Kylie Cosmetics logo. The diamonds on each letter K and J were also from the same collection. The total value of Kylie Jenner’s diamond bag charms is $9,980 (approximately 9lakhs INR).

Kylie posted a series of carousel on Instagram, saying “happy valentine’s day to me from me 🤭. obsesssssed w @ashnamehtajewelry handbag charms!” The comments started pouring with love reactions and different kinds of statements. One person commented, “I hope they didn't use animal skin and that this fabric is synthetic.” Another person commented, “That bag cost more than my life” and another Instagram user said, “OK BUT DO I NEED THAT BAG CHARM??”

Ashna Mehta also reposted this in her official Instagram account saying, “A bespoke one-of-one Lip Kit Bag Bijoux, handcrafted using 18kt gold and natural diamonds. Made exclusively for @kyliejenner 👄 💎 inspired by her brand @kyliecosmetics ✨” Previously, celebs like Paris Hilton and Mindy Kaling have also flexed their customised bag charms.