All you need to know about Kylie Jenner's diamond bag charms worth $10,000, crafted by an Indian designer

The beauty mogul proves you don’t need a man when you can spoil yourself. Kylie Jenner celebrated Valentine's Day and shared her latest indulgence on Instagram. The 28-year-old made her followers gush over her stunning and rare Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag covered with incredible diamond handbag charms. After the post went viral, Kylie Jenner’s diamond bag charms immediately stole the spotlight.
At the heart of Kylie's Valentine's Day present was the Hermès Himalaya Birkin. It is a rare and luxurious handbag created with a beautiful shaded grey-and-white gradient. To further enhance the gift, Kylie also included customised diamond charms made by Ashna Mehta, an Indian jeweller and co-founder of the Dubai-based brand, Bag Bijoux.
The pink pavé-diamond lip charm is made with 5 carats of diamonds and 18k gold. Also, it is encircled by the Kylie Cosmetics logo. The diamonds on each letter K and J were also from the same collection. The total value of Kylie Jenner’s diamond bag charms is $9,980 (approximately 9lakhs INR).
Kylie posted a series of carousel on Instagram, saying “happy valentine’s day to me from me 🤭. obsesssssed w @ashnamehtajewelry handbag charms!” The comments started pouring with love reactions and different kinds of statements. One person commented, “I hope they didn't use animal skin and that this fabric is synthetic.” Another person commented, “That bag cost more than my life” and another Instagram user said, “OK BUT DO I NEED THAT BAG CHARM??”
Ashna Mehta also reposted this in her official Instagram account saying, “A bespoke one-of-one Lip Kit Bag Bijoux, handcrafted using 18kt gold and natural diamonds. Made exclusively for @kyliejenner 👄 💎 inspired by her brand @kyliecosmetics ✨” Previously, celebs like Paris Hilton and Mindy Kaling have also flexed their customised bag charms.
