JoJo Siwa gives speech at Harvard Business School, shares pictures

JoJo shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram from her day at the Ivy League University campus and captioned the post, "Yesterday I had the incredible honor of giving a speech at @harvard alongside the founders of @belliwellihealth."

She added, "To be in a room full of brilliant minds, passionate entrepreneurs, and future changemakers was truly unforgettable.

I’m so grateful for the opportunity to do this. What a dream. Moments like this remind me why I love what I do and how important it is to keep showing up, keep learning, and to just keep going."



"Thank you to everyone who made this possible. To say I spoke at Harvard might be the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I don’t know if it can get much better than this", the young personality concluded.

Belli Welli's official Instagram account also posted a fun video of their visit to the campus with snippets from various moment throughout the day. At one point, JoJo is heard saying in her speech that she "actually likes Belli Welli."

On the personal front, JoJo Siwa is dating English television personality, Chris Hughes whom she met on Celebrity Big Brother back in April 2025. The couple confirmed their romance a few months later, in June.