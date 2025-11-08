Harvard doctor says French press coffee can increase your cholesterol

"Coffee is great for your health, but it can raise your cholesterol if you make it the wrong way", the doctor said in a video.

She suggested drinking coffee that is properly brewed using a paper filter such as drip coffee, cold brew, pour-overs or even instant coffee.

Coffee has a compound called diterpenes, believes to increase cholesterol levels which do not get filtered through when using a French Press. However, paper filters can trap them.

The caption of the video posted on Instagram by a media house read, "Research has shown that drinking three to five cups of espresso daily or six or more cups of French press coffee daily was associated with elevated serum cholesterol levels because they contain diterpenes, which decrease the liver's ability to remove LDL cholesterol from the body".

Doctor Trisha Pasricha further stated that people who drink paper filtered coffee live longer than those who don't. "Instant coffee or a coffee pod is filtered coffee that is technically paper-filtered. Instant coffee is actually brewed filtered coffee that gets industrially dried into granules", she added.

So, if you are a coffee lover, keep these tips in mind and choose the healthier options!