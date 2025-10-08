Can instant coffee really match the strength of espresso?

First, let's break down some of basic facts. Espresso is typically made by forcing hot water at high pressure through finely ground beans. It is extracted in about 25–30 seconds with a concentrated shot of coffee. The result? Roughly 63 milligrams of caffeine per ounce in a tiny cup with the power of a caffeine sledgehammer. Instant coffee, on the other hand, is pre-brewed coffee that’s been dehydrated into granules. When you add hot water into it, you’re essentially rehydrating brewed coffee. A typical 8-ounce cup of instant has 30–90 milligrams of caffeine, depending on the brand and roast. So, ounce for ounce, espresso is far stronger than instant coffee.

But here's where it gets more interesting: instant coffee is not weak than espresso, it's just different. Generally, instant coffee is consumed in larger servings like in big mugs instead of tiny shots glasses. A big cup of instant coffee can rightly deliver more coffee overall than a single espresso shot. Pop culture proof? Just ask any college student or corporate employee pulling an all-nighter with a jar of Nescafé. And to be honest sometimes, quantity trumps intensity.

