Shanaya Kapoor recalls catching ex texting five women, says Ananya Panday urged her to leave

When she was travelling abroad with her then boyfriend, she found out about his lies. Her phone battery had died, so she needed to book a cab using her ex's phone. That's when the actress came across a notification from another women. She took the plunge of checking the messages and found out the guy had been chatting up five different women at the same time. He was presenting himself as single to those women.

Shanaya quickly took screenshots and shared those with her friends including Ananya Panday who is her bff. She was confused about what to do hence she reached out to her support system. Ananya advised her to break up and go back immediately, but Shanaya decided to stay back and then confront him.

When Shanaya questioned her ex about it, he dismissed the incident because what he did was 'just messaging'. But for Shanaya it was emotional cheating and she ended their relationship. Her ex later tried to make amends by gifting the actress an expensive pair of earrings. Shanaya now calls those her guilty earrings.

Shanaya's recent release Tu Yaa Main also starring Adarsh Gourav hit the silver screens on February 13. The actress will next be seen in pan-India project Vrushabha, headlined by Mohanlal.