Mon Maaney Na review: A good old love story introducing Hiya Chatterjee and Ritwik Bhowmik

Walking into the Mon Maaney Na premiere took us back to the time Barbie had released in 2023 and movie-goers worldwide had taken the pink dress-code more seriously than their lives, reminding you how cinema has the power to bring people together: something we had almost forgotten.
With most people dressed in hues of pink to watch the Rahool Mukherjee directed film, everyone definitely looked ready to celebrate love with Mon Maaney Na. Young actor Hiya Chatterjee made her debut with the film, alongside actor Ritwik Bhowmik, who starred in his first Bengali film.
The film follows the very familiar best friends to lovers trope where Rahul Sen (Ritwik) is always getting in and out of relationships and Bidisha Mukherjeee (Hiya) is always there to pick up the pieces. But a love story is never complete without some tears, fights, twists and drama. It is of course too late when they realise that they have feelings for each other as Bidisha is about to tie the knot to the perfect man: Ranojoy (Soumya Mukherjee), who ends up playing cupid .
College best friends Rahul and Bidisha are completely different from each other. Rahul, a Shah Rukh Khan loving, commitment-phobic womaniser who has been in hundreds of relationships, finds true solace with his bestie Bidisha, a passionate dancer.
Both of them have tragic family stories: Rahul’s parents died in a crash when he was a toddler, and was since brought up by his grandmother who shares a deep bond with both of them. Bidisha holds a grudge against her father since her mother, a bharatnatyam legend, had gone missing in the mountains and no one made the efforts to find her.
While the two friends make sure to stay by each other through thick and thin, when Bidisha truly needs him, Rahul prioritises his new girlfriend Meghla (Sweta Mishra) with whom his relationship is moving too fast. Things take a serious turn when Meghla asks Rahul to cut Bidisha off because she feels insecure and Rahul, though reluctant, gives in. By the time he realises his mistake and rushes to make amends, Bidisha hands him a wedding invitation, announcing that she is getting married in the mountains to Ranojoy, a man her father selected.
What follows is a series of heartbreaks, revelations, arguments and regrets while the wedding preparation unfolds in the serenity of the mountains. Mon Maaney Na tries to go deep into the minds of Gen Z who are eternally confused when it comes to relationships but ends up portraying certain stereotypes within the framework of old-school romance. While the movie manages to hold your attention despite the predictable storyline, the two halves of the film feel like two separate movies.
The first half, set largely in the fictional college campus of St. Teresa primarily establish the characters featuring a host of actors including Rukmini Maitra and big screen debutante Preeti Sarkar, who all play Rahul’s love interests. So far, the audience cannot help but notice the multiple SRK movie references. The second half is completely set in the mountains and introduces Ranojoy who makes quite the entry, ushering in the season of confusions.
While one might think Ranojoy is the villain of the love story, he is the complete opposite. A green forest through and through, Bidisha and Rahul have to run a litmus test to bring out his real self when the soon-to-be-bride has second thoughts about marrying a guy who is too perfect. At certain points, one may feel bad for Ranojoy knowing well how things are destined to turn out, but the film makes him into a larger-than-life hero, cushioning the hurt.
The film has made several attempts at humour, but while some of them have fallen flat, a few moments have been successful. Actor Saswata Chatterjee makes a cameo in the film and shares screentime with his daughter Hiya as they engage in a hilarious exchange.
The dialogues in the film have a philosophical undertone, which at times can feel a little over the top. The music of the film borrows a lot from retro Bengali film music and introduces some Bollywood-style dance numbers. What comes as a surprise is the breaking of the fourth wall by Rahul who turns to the audience to share his feelings, often with a mix of humour, with the audience.
As a debutante, Hiya Chatterjee does not disappoint, especially given the range of emotions she has had to portray on screen alongside seasoned actors. Ritwik Bhoumik’s Bengali accent needs improvement, but he is definitely a compelling presence on screen. However, it is Soumya Mukherjee who impresses with his unusual charm and portrays the defeated hero, perfectly.
Rom-coms don’t really follow reason and there are times when the film will have you asking, “How the hell did this happen?”, but, love conquers all reason. So, if you are looking for a no-brainer, fun, and a pure love story where the hero and the heroine must come together in the end, defying all odds and logic, Mon Maaney Na can be the perfect watch as the world celebrates the season of romance.
