Mon Maaney Na review: A good old love story introducing Hiya Chatterjee and Ritwik Bhowmik

Walking into the Mon Maaney Na premiere took us back to the time Barbie had released in 2023 and movie-goers worldwide had taken the pink dress-code more seriously than their lives, reminding you how cinema has the power to bring people together: something we had almost forgotten.

With most people dressed in hues of pink to watch the Rahool Mukherjee directed film, everyone definitely looked ready to celebrate love with Mon Maaney Na. Young actor Hiya Chatterjee made her debut with the film, alongside actor Ritwik Bhowmik, who starred in his first Bengali film.

The film follows the very familiar best friends to lovers trope where Rahul Sen (Ritwik) is always getting in and out of relationships and Bidisha Mukherjeee (Hiya) is always there to pick up the pieces. But a love story is never complete without some tears, fights, twists and drama. It is of course too late when they realise that they have feelings for each other as Bidisha is about to tie the knot to the perfect man: Ranojoy (Soumya Mukherjee), who ends up playing cupid .

Two best friends, a groom and a love triangle

College best friends Rahul and Bidisha are completely different from each other. Rahul, a Shah Rukh Khan loving, commitment-phobic womaniser who has been in hundreds of relationships, finds true solace with his bestie Bidisha, a passionate dancer.