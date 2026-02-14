Sivakumar says he was against son Suriya's relationship with Jyothika initially

Sivakumar said that he actually drew inspiration from his movies to finally accept his son's love. He added, "Then I thought about how, over the course of my career, I acted in around 150 films, and most of them had the concept of love marriages. So I finally agreed."

The veteran actor shared how actor Radikaa Sarathkumar made the match between Suriya and Jyothika. "He was simply living on his own, and now he is a father of two children," he added.

Suriya and Jyothika have been married for almost two decades now. They tied the knot back in September 11, 2006 and are now parents to two children, a daughter named Diya and son Dev. The couple had first met on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar (1999) where they had been working together.

Jyothika, who was a leading name in the film industry back in the day, stepped back from acting after her marriage. The actor had taken the decision to take a temporary hiatus when she was 28 to take care of her family. The 47-year-old made a comeback in 2015 with Tamil film 36 Vayadhinile and went on to work in more critically acclaimed movies centred around women.

Suriya, 50 on the other hand, is preparing for his upcoming release, Karuppu, a fantasy action drama which is directed by RJ Balaji. He will starring opposite Trisha Krishnan.