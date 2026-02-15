Dalip Tahil called himself love’s 'most reliable enemy' in his Valentine's Day post

The comment section is full of fun, cheeky and quirky comments. The famous actress Richa Chadha commented, “Oh there may be goons yo. Happy Matr Pitr Poojan diwas❤️.” Another person jokingly said, “Sir, please write me a blank cheque. I will leave any boy of your choosing.” Another person commented, “The D in Dalip Tahil stands for "Daddy" 😗👍.” One user even praised Dalip Tahil’s marketing team saying, “Your marketing team deserves a raise 👏❤️”

Why Dalip Tahil is called himself love’s enemy?

The answer lies in his legendary filmography. Dalip Tahil has spent his career playing the quintessential ‘bad guy’, such as disapproving fathers, manipulative businessmen, or polished villains. Many of the his roles have directly interfered with love stories, thus making him a direct cinematic obstacle to romance. But his character has always been suave yet intimidating.

The phrase 'Yeh rishta mujhe manzoor nahi' has become a cultural reference point, thanks to Dalip Tahil. The actor’s body of work, spanning more than 40 years, includes everything from major roles in Hindi films to television shows, as well as international work.