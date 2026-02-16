Hanumankind delivers stellar performance at India Pakistan match in Colombo

However, despite the energetic performance, there was also some friction present in the event. Prior to the match, rumours emerged that Hanumankind would perform the title song from the movie Dhurandhar. But given the controversial nature of the movie’s themes — such as the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 attacks — the movie has been banned in Pakistan. Critics felt that the inclusion of an Indian artist performing political songs at an ICC-neutral venue was one-sided.

Hanumankind eventually decided to give the song a miss in favor of a Big Dawgs-themed playlist. This deliberate absence was perceived by many as a gesture towards retaining a sporting environment, although social media was divided on the issue. While some appreciated the performance for its vigour, others wondered why this particular match has increasingly become a separate commercial entity in the overall tournament.

Victory on the pitch

The music stopped, and the action on the field took precedence. Ishan Kishan dispelled any initial shocks with an electrifying 77 off 40, taking India to a comprehensive 61-run win. As India qualifies for the Super 8s, the debate rages on about the confluence of pressure, politics and playlists.