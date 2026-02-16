Telegram founder Pavel Durov says he never had depression. Blames this common mistake people make

In his telling, most people fall into the opposite loop. They wait to feel motivated, rested, inspired, mentally ready. Meanwhile, the mind fills the gap with worry, self-doubt and passive consumption. The result is stagnation, which then reinforces low mood. Pavel’s strategy is to interrupt the loop before it hardens.

In psychology, it’s called behavioural activation which is a core technique in cognitive behavioural therapy. Depression thrives on withdrawal and inactivity and structured action can help restart the reward circuitry of the brain. That part is science.

But what Pavel Durov is really describing is a prevention philosophy for high-functioning minds prone to overthinking, not a universal cure.

His entire life is engineered around control. He has a highly regulated diet, intense physical training, strict routines and minimal social noise. Pavel has almost total autonomy over his time and environment. That level of structural discipline is doing a lot of the psychological heavy lifting. Most people don’t live inside a system designed like his.