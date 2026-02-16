Here’s why Raveena Tandon called Yami Gautam to apologise after watching Dhurandhar

The latest film by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar, has proved to be a full-fledged cultural phenomenon since its release in December 2025. The action-packed thriller not only broke box office records by going past Pushpa 2: The Rule but also received the distinction of being called a modern classic by fellow industry professionals. Among those most impacted by the film is actress Raveena Tandon, who recently shared a light-hearted yet very emotional experience about her response to the director’s film.
Speaking during a recent podcast, Raveena disclosed that she felt a personal need to get in touch with Aditya’s wife, Yami Gautam, as soon as she watched the film. The conversation began with a rather unexpected apology. "I watched Dhurandhar and I called Yami and said, 'I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband,'" Raveena confessed. She jokingly told Yami that she would have to "share her attention" with Aditya, who she called a "genius" and someone who is "beyond the word mind-blowing."
For Raveena, the key to the success of the film is its ability to revive the ‘hero’ type of character from the past. She said that the audience has discovered a certain satisfaction in Dhurandhar, just like the response to KGF and Pushpa. According to her, Aditya has managed to reconnect Indian cinema with earthy storytelling that focuses on the problems of the country and still gives the hero the chance to emerge as a true hero.
The veteran actress was also very complimentary about the cast. While she was amused to learn that lead star Ranveer Singh has been a fan of hers since he was ten years old, she was impressed by his performance as "brilliant." She also gave credit to the "outstanding" performance of Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, along with notable performances by Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.
Fans won’t have to wait too long for the next installment. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026. This is expected to be a massive box office showdown with Yash’s pan-India film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.