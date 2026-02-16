Here’s why Raveena Tandon called Yami Gautam to apologise after watching Dhurandhar

For Raveena, the key to the success of the film is its ability to revive the ‘hero’ type of character from the past. She said that the audience has discovered a certain satisfaction in Dhurandhar, just like the response to KGF and Pushpa. According to her, Aditya has managed to reconnect Indian cinema with earthy storytelling that focuses on the problems of the country and still gives the hero the chance to emerge as a true hero.

The veteran actress was also very complimentary about the cast. While she was amused to learn that lead star Ranveer Singh has been a fan of hers since he was ten years old, she was impressed by his performance as "brilliant." She also gave credit to the "outstanding" performance of Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, along with notable performances by Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for the next installment. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026. This is expected to be a massive box office showdown with Yash’s pan-India film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.