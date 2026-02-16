Israeli producer of Tehran TV Series, found dead in a Greece hotel

Israel’s public broadcaster paid a tribute to her saying, “We mourn the passing of our colleague and partner in a long line of productions, series, and programs at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation- Dana Eden. Dana was among the senior figures in Israel’s television industry and played a central role in creating and leading some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions. Her professional and personal legacy will continue to shape Israeli television for many years to come.”

The production company for the show Tehran, Donna and Shula Productions, have stated “It’s a moment of great pain for the family, friends and colleagues.” The company also broke silence on the speculations surrounding Dana Eden’s death. “The production company wants to clarify that the rumours about criminal death or about a national background are not true and are not grounded.”

Tehran debuted as an exclusive series on Apple TV+ in September 2020 and it is a spy drama about an Israeli Mossad agent (Niv Sultan) of Iranian-Jewish descent who goes undercover to carry out her first mission in Tehran. Her other ventures include Magpie (a television series), The Prosecution (a miniseries), and Girl, Woman (a film).